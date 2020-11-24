Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $21.17 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

