China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Issues Earnings Results

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86, Fidelity Earnings reports. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

COE stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $568.79 million, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of -0.98.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.