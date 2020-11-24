China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $704.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

