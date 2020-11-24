CIBC Increases Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $65.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Shares of RCI opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3804 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,645,000 after buying an additional 568,692 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

