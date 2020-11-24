Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Cigna by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Motco grew its position in Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Cigna by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

