Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.47.

NYSE:MPC opened at $41.22 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

