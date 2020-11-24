Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (CKN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 25 on December 11th

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) declared a dividend on Monday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) stock opened at GBX 2,755 ($35.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,313.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,328.52. The company has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a PE ratio of -71.88.

In other Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) news, insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46). Also, insider Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70), for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90). Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $7,013,000 in the last quarter.

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

