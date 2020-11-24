Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 21,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

