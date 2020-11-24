Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 261,702 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,369. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

