Comparing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cushman & Wakefield and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Rafael.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Rafael’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.38 $200,000.00 N/A N/A Rafael $4.93 million 65.11 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72% Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94%

Risk & Volatility

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.