Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.18

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 26325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.70, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 211,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,103,000 after buying an additional 461,721 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

