Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crane by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Crane by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crane by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crane by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.