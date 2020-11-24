Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.57.

CR stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Crane by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

