Crane Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,002% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Crane news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

