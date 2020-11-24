Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.45 to $0.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.43.

CWEGF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

