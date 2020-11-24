Critical Contrast: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get StoneCo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StoneCo and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64 Automatic Data Processing 3 11 3 0 2.00

StoneCo currently has a consensus price target of $52.10, indicating a potential downside of 28.47%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCo and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 32.27 $203.54 million $0.70 104.06 Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.06 $2.47 billion $5.92 29.06

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. Automatic Data Processing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02% Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94%

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats StoneCo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.