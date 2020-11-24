CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CSX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CSX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 79,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

