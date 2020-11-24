Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cummins worth $86,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after acquiring an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after acquiring an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 674.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after acquiring an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $56,258,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

