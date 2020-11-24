CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Tops $7.25 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 73.7% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $20,412.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00170420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.01055329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00199411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00099544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00154633 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 125,009,930 coins and its circulating supply is 121,009,930 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

