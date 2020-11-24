CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CyrusOne by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,811,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.