Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.81. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DQ shares. Roth Capital cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

