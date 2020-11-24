Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.06.

Shares of DRI opened at $109.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

