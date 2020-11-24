Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $386,573.05 and $44,577.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 64.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00080546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00356709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.91 or 0.03126881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027859 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

