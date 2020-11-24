DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,137.17 ($93.25).

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,576 ($72.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,375.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,296.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

DCC plc (DCC.L) Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

