Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.71.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.