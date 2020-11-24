Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $10.50. Diginex shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $290.84 million, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diginex Limited will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited, a digital assets financial services company, focuses on the provision of cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem products and services in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates through Markets, Solutions, and Asset Management divisions. The Markets division is building virtual currency exchanges and digital securities exchanges to facilitate the trading of virtual currencies, stablecoins, and digital securities; and Kelvin, a cold storage custody solution for bitcoin and ethereum based digital assets, as well as Helios, a warm storage custody solution.

