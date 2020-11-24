Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (DGOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Monday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DGOC opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.25. The firm has a market cap of $721.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

Get Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,557.36). Also, insider Melanie Little acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,788.35). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,555,000.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.