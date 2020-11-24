Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. 35,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

