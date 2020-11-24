Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,582,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.0% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

NVDA stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $522.80. 113,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,721,003. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

