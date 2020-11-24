Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 715,611 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.