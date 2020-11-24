Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in MSCI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,480. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $437.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

