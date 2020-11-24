Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.18. The stock had a trading volume of 462,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,533,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

