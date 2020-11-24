Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

