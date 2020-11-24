Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.21. 18,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

