Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.31. 29,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.91. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

