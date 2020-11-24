Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

