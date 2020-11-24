Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

DOV traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

