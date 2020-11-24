Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Down 13.1% in October

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $425,859.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

