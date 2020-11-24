Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Short Interest Update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Shares of ECL opened at $213.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.61. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,718,000 after acquiring an additional 612,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,615,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

