Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,405 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. 28,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,217. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.