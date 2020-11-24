Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of EXK opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $500.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $538,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

