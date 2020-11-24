Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $500.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

