Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS EVSP opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Environmental Service Professionals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Environmental Service Professionals alerts:

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.