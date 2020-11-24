Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 10,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

