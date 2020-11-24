Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,006 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,443 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 263,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $78,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.