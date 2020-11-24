Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,567 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.