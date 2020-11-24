Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.1% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.87.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.26 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.