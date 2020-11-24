Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $795,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

ANTM stock opened at $310.66 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.