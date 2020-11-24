Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.21. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

