Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.